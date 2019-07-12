Wife, husband dead in murder-suicide outside Michigan nursing home
Sault Ste. Marie – Police say a man and his wife were found dead after a murder-suicide outside a nursing home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Sault Ste. Marie police say the bodies and a gun were on the grass Thursday outside MediLodge. The woman was living at MediLodge, which provides long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services.
No other details were released.
