MediLodge in Sault Ste. Marie (Photo: MediLodge)

Sault Ste. Marie – Police say a man and his wife were found dead after a murder-suicide outside a nursing home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the bodies and a gun were on the grass Thursday outside MediLodge. The woman was living at MediLodge, which provides long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services.

No other details were released.

