Traverse City – Federal prosecutors are seeking to push back the trial of a northern Michigan lawmaker who is charged with scheming to trade votes for campaign money.
Prosecutors say in a court filing that the case against Traverse City-area Republican Rep. Larry Inman is unusual and needs more review. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports they want to check medical records behind Inman’s claim that he suffered “diminished capacity” from chronic opioid use.
Inman announced last month he was seeking treatment for long-term use of painkillers stemming from several surgeries.
Defense attorney Chris Cooke is against delaying Inman’s Aug. 6 trial date, saying prosecutors have had enough time.
Inman is accused of urging a union to gather campaign contributions to ensure legislators would block repeal of a wage law.
