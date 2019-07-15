2-year-old Monroe girl missing in northern Michigan
Authorities are working to find a missing 2-year-old Monroe County girl in northern Michigan.
Gabriella Vitale's relatives told investigators they had been camping in Comins Township in Oscoda County for the last week and were preparing to leave early Monday when they "lost track" of her, Michigan State Police said in a statement.
Oscoda County Sheriff's deputies, state troopers, a canine team, Department of Natural Resources officials and a helicopter have been combing a wooded area near M-33 and Reber Road, according to the notice.
Gabriella was last seen wearing a pink zip-up coat and pink bottoms. She also is believed to be wearing tennis shoes and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oscoda County Sheriff's central dispatch center at (989) 826-3214.
