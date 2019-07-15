South Haven — Officials were expected to release information Monday on the weekend drowning death of an Ann Arbor teen in Lake Michigan.

The 13-year-old male victim, who has not been identified by authorities, was reportedly among several people struggling in Lake Michigan off South Beach about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police and the South Haven Area Emergency Services were on scene within three minutes of being dispatched, authorities said in a South Haven Emergency Service Facebook post. After more than 20 minutes, the teen was found about 100 yards off shore by a man who had joined in the search.

Efforts to revive the victim, including CPR, were attempted and the teen was transported to Bronson South Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was reported to have been visiting the area with his family.

A preliminary investigation found the teen was among swimmers who appeared to be drifting away from shore and struggling to return. At least one swimmer, an adult man, was rescued by a paddle boarder.

Beach conditions were highlighted by a posted green flag Saturday morning, indicating conditions were calm, but around 11 a.m. a yellow flag, signifying moderate surf and currents was posted. Red flags on the beach indicate beaches are closed to the public due to high surf or strong currents.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/15/ann-arbor-teen-drowns-lake-michigan-during-visit-south-haven/1731871001/