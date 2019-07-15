St. Clair — Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office continue to search for a man who may have drowned Friday in the St. Clair River.

Officials said Riley Gleason, 21, of East China Township, is presumed drowned after an incident on the river Friday. The city of St. Clair is about 50 miles northeast of Detroit.

Gleason was on a boat on the river behind the St. Clair Inn, police said, when he jumped into the water and immediately called for help.

One of his friends, Carter Simons, 21, of China Township, told deputies he threw Gleason a rope and a flotation device, officials said. Simons then jumped into the water and was able to grab on to Gleason momentarily. But Gleason slipped from Simon's grasp and submerged.

Deputies with the sheriff's marine division and a boat from the St. Clair Fire Department were called to the scene before 9 p.m. The marine division's dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard joined the search.

Authorities said they looked for Gleason until after 11 p.m. but called off the search for the night. Divers returned to the area Saturday morning and searched for Gleason for nine hours. Rescue workers searched for more than 12 hours on Sunday, but were not able to recover his body, officials said.

They said they will resume the search Monday afternoon to recover the missing man.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/15/deputies-search-missing-man-st-clair-river/1733844001/