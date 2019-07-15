Cascade Township — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in the break-in and theft at a gun shop, authorities said.

The theft happened at about 2:47 a.m. last Wednesday at the Barracks 616 gun shop at 5740 Foremost Drive SE in Cascade Township, according to officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Cascade Township is about 13 miles southeast of Grand Rapids and about 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

ATF agents and detectives with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crime. Officials said four people in masks broke into the store and stole 23 handguns. They were seen in a white sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the ATF at 1 (800) ATF-GUNS or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125. Information also may be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, said it will match the reward.

