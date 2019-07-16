20-30 car pileup closes WB I-96 near Kensington Rd.
A 20-to-30 car pileup Tuesday on westbound Interstate 96 near Kensington Road has closed the freeway.
Michigan State Police did not have details on the number of victims but said minor injuries were reported.
"Low visibility, road conditions and speed appear to be contributing factors at this time," state police said.
The crash at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday has closed westbound I-96 between Kensington and Pleasant Valley until further notice, state police said.
"Please avoid the area as many of the detours around the crash will become congested quickly," state police said on Twitter. "Reminder: In the rain increase your following distance and reduce your speed. This will help you stay out of these type of crashes."
The Michigan Department of Transportation advised drivers to exit at Grand River or take westbound M-14 to northbound U.S. 23 to avoid delays.
