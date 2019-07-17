Buy Photo Ebiyemi Kweli plays with her seven-year-old neice Tamera Kweli, right, with her nephew Te'man Kweli, 10, left, venturing out to join them in the cool water of the Detroit River off Belle Isle, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80's Monday in Detroit. The Detroit skyline looms in the background. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Short but searing.

That's how meteorologists are describing what's headed to the region and much of the United States this weekend, bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

More than 100 local heat records are expected to fall Saturday across the country, according to the National Weather Service. Most won’t be record-daily highs but record-high nighttime lows, when blistering temperatures during the day typically fall enough at night for a little night.

The lack of cooling overnight can be dangerous, meteorologists say, and it's not just in southeast Michigan. In parts of the Midwest and East, temperatures won’t drop below the mid- to upper-70s or even 80 degrees at night, officials said

The heat wave, says Greg Carbin, forecast branch chief for the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center, will likely be “short and searing.”

The heat index, which is what the temperature feels like, should hit 109 in Metro Detroit on Friday, said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of Weather Underground. Even before then, the mercury is forecast to reach the 90s and heat indices could exceed the 100- degree mark, said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for parts of southern Michigan, including Coldwater and Benton Harbor, from 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert is triggered when hot temperatures and high humidity combine to create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible, officials said.

"Heat stroke and exhaustion become a serious concern under these conditions," the weather service said.

Those moving around outside are urged to:

•Wear light-colored clothes

•Drink plenty of fluids

•Stay out of the sun

•Avoid unnecessary work or activities outside or in a building without air conditioning

We are anticipating excessive heat for SE Michigan later this week. This can lead to increasing stress on the human body. Here are a few important reminders to help you stay safe. https://t.co/bq0YLL4eKe#miwxpic.twitter.com/Tpe335ZcPR — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 17, 2019

Due to elevated ozone levels, the weather service has issued an air quality alert on Thursday for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

People and workers outside are urged to avoid activities that can lead to ozone formation. Those include refueling vehicles, working gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, officials said.

"It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion," the weather service said.

Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause health problems, said the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

"We all need to help keep the air clean," Kathleen Lomako, the group's executive director. "Since the mid-1990s, air quality in southeast Michigan has improved. That is due, in part, to the actions that residents take on Ozone Action days, giving credence to one of SEMCOG's key messages — that individual actions taken by many can make a difference."

The heat has led AAA Michigan to offer safety tips. The group urges drivers to check their battery, engine coolant and fluids, tires and air conditioning to help their cars survive the temperatures.

It also asks motorists to make sure children aren't left in their vehicles, which can heat up within minutes and lead to heatstroke. In 2018, 52 children across the country died from heatstroke in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“People often think that something like this could never happen to them,” Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement Wednesday. “However, many heatstroke deaths are accidents, where a parent or caregiver forgets the child is in the back seat.”

The Humane Society of the United States also urges pet owners to protect their companions by:

•Adjusting intensity and limiting duration of exercise if they must go out

•Keeping dogs' temperatures below 104 degrees

•Providing ample shade and water

•Using a cooling body wrap, vest or mat

•Removing dogs — any pet — from vehicles, even for a short span; a vehicle's temperature can rise more than 20 degrees in 10 minutes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Authorities urge observers to call 911 if they see children or pets left in vehicles on hot days.

To help residents beat the heat, some Metro Detroit communities have opened cooling centers.

Taylor has stations at the Taylor Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard, from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. through Friday; the Taylor Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday; and the William Ford Senior Activities Center, 6750 Troy, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Westland has cooling centers at its police station lobby, 36701 Ford Road, and Fire Station 1, 35710 Central City Parkway, both open 24 hours; City Hall, 36300 Warren Road, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Friday; Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center - 32150 Dorsey, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday; William P. Faust Public Library, 6123 Central City Parkway, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. through Friday; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday; Westland Friendship Center, 1119 N. Newburgh, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

With residents set to use their air conditioning even more, the Michigan Public Service Commission is offering tips to help manage utility bills:

•Use ceiling fans

•Install and setting a programmable thermostat

•Set thermostats as high as comfortably possible.

•Keep curtains or blinds closed to keep the sun from warming the home’s interior.

•Shut air vents in parts of the house that aren’t used or closing off unoccupied rooms

•Use dishwashers later in the day to avoid adding heat or humidity to your home.

•Seal cracks around windows and doors to keep cool air from escaping.

•Unplug cell phones, TVs, video games and other devices when not in use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/17/heat-metro-detroit-weather-hot-temperatures/1762711001/