Northbound US-23 at Carpenter in Washtenaw County was briefly closed Wednesday morning due to a non-fatal crash involving a semi truck, but a lane of travel is now open, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

ROAD CLOSED: NB US-23 at Carpenter due to a semi crash. No injuries. Please plan ahead for your morning commute as the right lane will be closed at least 4-6 hours. pic.twitter.com/B2KNd9KgqG — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2019

No one was hurt in the crash, but the Michigan State Police First District writes late in the 6 a.m. hour on Twitter.

At least the right lane of the highway will be closed the next "4-6 hours," meaning it could be noon before the road is fully passable again.

