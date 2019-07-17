LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Northbound US-23 at Carpenter in Washtenaw County was briefly closed Wednesday morning due to a non-fatal crash involving a semi truck, but a lane of travel is now open, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the Michigan State Police First District writes late in the 6 a.m. hour on Twitter.

At least the right lane of the highway will be closed the next "4-6 hours," meaning it could be noon before the road is fully passable again.

