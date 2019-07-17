A 1-year-old boy in Brighton is on a ventilator, suffering from seizures and in critical condition, after allegedly being "shaken feverishly" by his mother's boyfriend, police said.

Brighton Police Department said, in a statement, that it got word Tuesday about the boy's condition from Child Protective Services.

Police believe that the day before his injuries, the victim was "pushed down on the floor three times, causing him to strike his head," before being "shaken feverishly" by the man, who is the live-in boyfriend of the victim's mother.

The victim is at Children's Hospital "with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome." The boy is suffering seizures and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the boyfriend was arrested and "was cooperative." He's at Livingston County Jail, pending charges and his arraignment.

The boy's mother is also cooperative, and has not been arrested or charged.

