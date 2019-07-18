Residents from 19 Michigan communities will be allowed to participate in a state marijuana licensing program that would give a leg up to people disproportionately impacted by past marijuana enforcement efforts.

Members of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency social equity team will meet with those communities several times prior to the opening of the recreational marijuana license application process Nov. 1.

They will offer assistance with licensing questions and applications, provide educational resources on the marijuana industry and connect them to other state agencies involved in the industry as well as attorneys or accountants in the private sector.

The program also allows applicants to receive up to 60% off the application fee, the initial licensing fee and renewals to a license if they live and locate their business in the 19 communities.

A 25% discount will be given to those who have been a resident of one of the 19 communities for the past five years, another 25% discount will be given if they also have a prior marijuana-related conviction, and an additional 10% will be given if the person was a registered caregiver for at least a two-year span between 2008 and 2017.

"I believe that our social equity program will lead the nation in accomplishing the social equity objectives that Michigan voters assigned us last fall when they passed the adult-use marijuana proposal," said MRA executive director Andrew Brisbo.

The 19 communities to benefit from the program were chosen based on the number of marijuana-related convictions and poverty rate. They are Albion, Benton Harbor, Detroit, East Lansing, Ecorse, Flint, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Inkster, Kalamazoo, Mt. Morris, Mt. Pleasant, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Niles, Pontiac, River Rouge, Saginaw and Ypsilanti.

The social equity piece of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s rollout of the adult use program was a requirement of the voter-approved ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana use and sales last November.

The ballot initiative legalized the use of recreational marijuana starting Dec. 6 but allowed the state a year from legalization to implement the commercial end of the ballot initiative.

The agency issued emergency rules that will govern the recreational marijuana industry earlier this month and plans to begin accepting applications Nov. 1.

The social equity team will begin meeting with the 19 communities in August. The agency has goals of issuing 50% of the licenses in the identified communities to social equity participants, ensuring that at least 10% of those who participated in outreach sessions find other marijuana employment and engaging 10% of licensed social equity participant in future outreach sessions.

The agency also wants to ensure that a minimum of 60% of the social equity participants who obtain licensure maintain those for the next five years, Brisbo said.

In communities that have opted out of allowing recreational marijuana businesses — such as Albion and Mt. Pleasant — individuals would be able to obtain the same assistance from the state but would be ineligible for the license fee reduction.

“The business needs to be located in that community” to receive the fee reduction, Brisbo said.

By law, in the first year of licensing, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency must first consider those already licensed in the medical marijuana industry for adult use licenses for retail, processing, or Class B and C growers.

Brisbo believes some already in the medical pot industry may qualify for the new social equity program for recreational use. And Brisbo noted that the agency could begin accepting applications from unlicensed individuals as soon as Nov. 1 for licenses in other fields such as safety testing, Class A growers, and microbusinesses.

