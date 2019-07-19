Cook (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Gaylord — A Jackson woman faces prison for allegedly hiding methamphetamine inside a body cavity, Michigan State Police said Friday.

Rachell Cook, 27, was charged Monday in 87-A District Court with possession of methamphetamine. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Official said troopers stopped a vehicle on July 14 on M-32 Highway in Gaylord for a plate registration violation and obstructed view of the windshield. Earlier, another motorist reported the vehicle was swerving on the road and nearly struck a semi-trailer.

Troopers identified the vehicle's driver as a 34-year-old Boyne City man and learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant from Antrim County.

They also identified the sole passenger in the vehicle as Cook. As they conducted a roadside investigation, the troopers found evidence she may have had a narcotic on her and may have secreted it into a body cavity.

Authorities took the woman to a hospital where medical professionals removed suspected narcotics from her body. Cook was transported to the county jail.

Police said the vehicle's driver was taken to the Antrim County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

