Ludington — A 14-year-old Ludington girl has died after drowning in Lake Michigan, police said Friday.

Officials identified the girl as Albrianna Jane Huck.

Ludington police were called at about 8 p.m. Thursday to Stearns Beach on North Lakeshore Drive for a report of a missing person, according to authorities. Ludington is about 250 miles northwest of Detroit and about 25 miles south of Manistee.

Buy Photo Lake Michigan near Ludington, shown last year. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

One of Albrianna's relatives who accompanied the teen and her brother to the beach called and made the report.

Police, firefighters, sheriff's deputies, the U.S. Coast Guard and other authorities began a search on the beach and the park for the girl.

At about 9:50 p.m., authorities were informed a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted someone on the shore waving at them. Police were directed to the location, in the area of 711 North Lakeshore.

Upon arrival, they met people who had found Albrianna in the water and who had started CPR. First responders continued CPR while the girl was taken to a hospital.

Hospital personnel declared her dead at 11:20 p.m.

