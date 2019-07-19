LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Many nights of their younger lives, people in Michigan and around the world had looked up at the moon, 240,000 miles away.

Its gravity affected their bodies, the lakes and oceans around them.

For ages, the mysterious satellite of Earth and provider of night’s light informed mythology and set time.

On July 20, 1969, humans landed and walked there.

It was 50 years ago.

And that was 66 years after Kitty Hawk.

The great desire, stated by a young president seven years earlier, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade …” became a rallying cry for their generation, amid the Baby Boom that followed World War II.

The 50th anniversary of man's walk on the moon
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972. AP
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away. AP
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon. Anonymous, AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s. Anonymous, AP
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969. Marty Lederhandler, AP
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969. Bill Ingraham, AP
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore. Hugh Van Es, AP
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air. AP
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969. AP
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft. AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background. AP
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. NASA, AP
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong, AP
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969. AP
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969. The Detroit News
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon. AP
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. AP
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot. Anonymous, AP
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. AP
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969. Dave Taylor, AP
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations. AP
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong. Eddie Adams, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module. Dave Martin, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony. Doug Mills, AP
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Alex Brandon, AP
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today. Manuel Bacle Ceneta, AP
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon. Michael Wyke, AP
    When John F. Kennedy spoke, a totalitarian foe, the Soviet Union, led the United States in the race to space, in a decade fraught with turmoil and crisis, and riven by struggles to be, and remain, free.

    As the 1960s drew to a close, a glimmering flash of brave victory and heroic accomplishment suddenly lent solace to their battered American dreaming.

    People around Michigan gazed intently at the scintillating, awesome moments of the first humans on the moon. Many gathered around televisions, some still displaying black-and-white video, in the company of their families and friends.

    On that warm, humid Sunday afternoon, shortly after four o’clock, they heard Neil Armstrong taking temporary control of the lunar module, which was flying it as it had never been flown in training to avoid a dense collection of craters.

    Back on Earth, 600 million people watched the TV coverage, monitoring the dialogue between Armstrong and NASA Mission Control on tenterhooks.

    As the 38-year-old Armstrong’s voice crackled through the enormous tension, he broke seemingly long moments of silence.

    “Houston, uh, Tranquility Base, here!” Armstrong said. “The Eagle has landed.”

    About six hours later, about two hours after night fell in Michigan, Armstrong opened the hatch of the lunar module.

    At 10:56 p.m. EDT, as millions of people in Michigan watched,Armstrong placed his foot on the moon and uttered two of the most quoted sentences in history.

    “One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.”

    'This country is the best'

    A future president of General Motors was glued to a TV, watching one of the greatest engineering achievements in history.

    “Like everyone else who was watching that day, I was completely blown away by the moon landing,” said GM President Mark Reuss.

    “It seems impossible that it was 50 years ago.

    “I was 5 going on 6, in our living room at home, watching it with my family on an old black-and-white TV that had a lit halo ring (an illuminated border around the picture tube). We all saw these grainy images of the lunar lander and of man walking on the moon.

    “And we were all sitting there thinking, this country is the best!”

    Reuss later received a mechanical engineering degree from Vanderbilt University.

    “It's hard to imagine another event that inspired so much universal national pride while at the same time driving a generation of kids toward science and engineering,” he said. “I know it made me want to build things almost immediately. 

    “I built an incredibly detailed model of the Apollo lunar module, and when I was finished, it felt like the coolest thing I'd ever done. I built many other model rockets after that, the kind you can launch into the sky right in your yard.”

    For Reuss, the anniversary is truly golden.

    “The nation should definitely take the opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the significance of this amazing accomplishment, and perhaps inspire another generation of young people to pursue math and science,” he said. “We have a lot of remarkable things happening in engineering today, particularly in the auto industry, and to have young people interested in and excited about engineering would surely prove a great benefit.”

    'A very exciting moment'

    In her home on Detroit's east side, Ernestine Beavers gathered with a throng: her children, nieces and nephews.

    “Well, it was a very exciting moment. Unbelievable!” she recalled.

    “At first, you really don’t believe that what happened could have happened. That man would land there.

    “And to be that exciting?” Beavers said, shaking her head gently. “But what was wonderful is that they made it back.”

    'They're fooling you'

    As she sat with Beavers and others knitting in the Butzel Family Center on Kercheval, Deborah Medley recalled an uncle and the conspiracy theories that arose with some of the astonishment over the moon mission.

    “I was sitting with my uncle. He had come over to my house, and I was sitting with him,” said Medley, who was in her home on the east side.

    “And he told me that there is no such thing as somebody on the moon walking,” she said, as other women knitting chuckled knowingly.

    “He said, 'Don’t you understand how they’re fooling you?'

    “And I kind of believed that,” Medley said.

    “I thought: 'Walking on the moon? Do they know what the moon is?’ she said, laughing at the wonderment of it all.

    “So he told me they were probably over in another country, and they had hooked everything up. And I believed that for years.

    “But now, as technology has advanced: They really were on the moon!

    “So that’s what I remember.”

    An awestruck boy

    Mark Schlissel, who would go on to obtain a doctorate in physiological chemistry and become a medical doctor and president of the University of Michigan, was at home in New York City.

    “I was 12 years old, living with my family in an apartment building in Brooklyn,” he said. “I watched various stages of the Apollo program, particularly Apollo 11, on our family's small black-and-white TV.

    “I vividly remember news anchor Walter Cronkite describing the events and providing background in his measured and authoritative fashion.”

    For a Brooklyn boy, it was all much about awe.

    “I was amazed at the ability to send a spacecraft to land on a rock about 250,000 miles from Earth, and to hear the voices and see the images of Neil Armstrong almost in real time as he set foot on the moon's surface,” Schlissel said.

    “We were all very anxious during communications blackouts, landing and take-off of the lunar module.”

    The awesomeness illuminated the potential of life, he said.

    “It put the power of science and engineering on full display and gave me a sense of the possibilities of human ambition.

    “It seems unreal now that a president would establish a goal as audacious as this one was in its day,” Schlissel said. “And that how we were willing back then to all chip in to spend money on a government project with dreams about the future.”

    'Mixed feelings about it'

    The Rev. Jim Holley Jr., who sat in his home in Palmer Park that night, said the splendid events, remote in God’s creation, created somewhat of a conundrum, given his approach to faith.

    Were we not implicating the bold lesson in Genesis of the banishment from Eden? Were we not getting a bit too cocky, we mere mortals?

    “First of all, I’m just fascinated by space,” said Holley, who just began his 48th year as pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church on Woodward. “But I had mixed feelings when they got there.

    “Because I feel like, as a minister, they are messing with God’s creation. But at the same time, I was just sort of amused and in awe by NASA really accomplishing this mission.

    “So I had mixed feelings about it from a theological standpoint and then from a practical standpoint.”

    To this day, Holley views the grand accomplishment from opposing sides.

    The striving of humans is to be honored. Their immodest pride is not.

    “I still have some ambivalence about it,” he said. “I really do. I really do.”

    'We all applauded'

    Like many Detroiters, Lee Rhymes has been back and forth from the South in his lifetime.

    On the night humans first walked on the moon, he and 11 friends got together for the occasion in Jackson, Mississippi.

    “Twelve of us, we’re looking at it,” he said.

    “They had sent Armstrong to the moon and to walk on the moon, at that time.

    “When we saw him walking, we all applauded. That was special.”

    At 72, Rhymes said he thinks humans should keep striving, and space is a place to do it.

    “You know, I think the vision is that they’re going to try to make people live on the moon, either there or Mars.”  

    gkrupa@detroitnews.com

