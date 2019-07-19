Houston, we've gone retro: Moon landing front page on sale today
Readers can take one giant leap into the past with a four-page section that includes a reprint of the July 21, 1969, Detroit News' front page with coverage of the moon landing.
Inside, readers will find Friday's (2019) coverage, which includes Chevy's mid-engine Corvette, news from Big Ten media days and movie reviews such as "The Lion King."
The special section with coverage of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's step onto the moon -- and the enduring memories it carries today -- is available wherever The Detroit News is sold.
