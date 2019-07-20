Buy Photo The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, DeWitt Township Police Department and DeWitt Fire Department responded to the scene. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 26-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash Friday involving a Michigan State Police trooper, police said.

The Michigan State Police Lansing Post is investigating the crash that occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Business 127 and Cutler Road in DeWitt Township.

Their initial investigation indicates a state trooper, who was headed to a retail fraud complaint, was driving westbound on Cutler Road when the trooper collided with a semi-truck traveling northbound on Business 127.

The crash caused a second crash with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction on Business 127, police said. The driver of the vehicle, David G. Engel, 26, of DeWitt was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say the trooper suffered minor injuries. The truck’s driver was unhurt.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a Lansing Post Trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Bus. 127 and Round Lake Rd. in DeWitt Twp. The MSP Investigative Reponse Team is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 20, 2019

