The Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said it had suspended its search for a missing boater on Lake Erie in Erie Township.

Lake Erie. (Photo: File)

At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies as well as the Underwater Recovery Team were sent to assist the Morin Point Fire Department in searching for a man who had fallen out of a boat in Lake Erie near Woodtick Peninsula, which is a few miles south of Luna Pier.

The man, whose identity was being withheld until next of kin is notified, was a passenger on a 16-foot aluminum boat which hit the wake of another watercraft, causing him to fall into the water. The victim was not wearing a flotation device and failed to resurface after going under the water, according to preliminary investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Vessels from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Morin Point Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard searched the area until 1:15 a.m. Sunday, but were unable to locate the victim.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Underwater Recovery Team continued searching from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundaybefore suspending the efforts.

