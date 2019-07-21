Utility crews are scrambling this morning to restore power to about a half million Michigan customers after another severe storm Saturday night.

DTE Energy said about 375,000 customers were without power as of 6 a.m. Consumers Energy said 121,000 customers were without power as of 5 a.m.

The intersection of South Fort Street, West Fort Street and Oakwood in Detroit is without power Sunday morning. Up the street, a large tree branch is downed.

The utilities blamed high winds for knocking down power lines, adding to the damage from Friday's storms. The storm damage came in the aftermath of record-tying 97-degree heat on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of only about 80 degrees today.

DTE said more than 1,100 of its lines were downed Saturday after wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in some areas, making it the worst wind storm since March 2017.

More than a million Michiganians lost power in that storm, in which gusts exceeded 60 mph in several communities.

DTE spokeswoman Cynthia Hecht said this morning the company has asked for assistance from an additional 800 line workers from nearby states to help with restoration efforts. Restoration estimates will be available when crews complete damage assessments, Hecht said.

Consumers Energy said it had more than 1,400 employees and contractors working to restore power, including about 120 employees from energy providers in Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky who arrived in Michigan on Saturday.

Consumers Energy aims to restore power to all of its customers by the end of Tuesday. Today, Consumers Energy volunteers will hand out ice and water in Jenison, near Grand Rapids, a community that storms hit especially hard, it said.

Today, Consumers Energy volunteers will hand out ice and water in Jenison, near Grand Rapids, a community that storms hit especially hard, it said. (Photo: Paul Smith)

The utilities are asking people to stay away from downed power lines and to call 911 to report them.

