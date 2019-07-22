Lapeer — A 7-year-old died Saturday after trying to catch frogs in a pond, police said.

Lapeer County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Oregon Road west of Millville at about 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of a drowning, they said.

Michigan State Police troopers and Lapeer County EMS joined them at the scene.

The boy was at the home during a family reunion when he and a 6-year-old cousin walked a few hundred feet from the house to a pond on the property, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old entered the water to catch a frog and went under the water's surface, the 6-year-old told deputies. The younger child returned to the house and told adults, who called 911.

The sheriff's dive team, canine division and search team were deployed.

Officials said deputies and paramedics entered the water locking arms to form a chain and searched along the shoreline of the pond. It's estimated the pond is 10-15-feet deep.

A Michigan State Police trooper found the submerged child at about 3:30 p.m. in the area where the 6-year-old told adults he last saw his cousin.

The boy was unresponsive and brought to the shore, according to police. Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was drowning, but detectives with the sheriff's office continue to investigate, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/22/7-year-old-drowns-while-trying-catch-frogs-lapeer-pond/1797105001/