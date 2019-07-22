Chicago – The National Weather Service says winds as strong as 25 mph are creating dangerous swimming conditions in southern Lake Michigan.

Dangerous swim conditions will develop Monday for beaches south of Grand Haven. Piers may also be overtopped by water. (Photo: National Weather Service Grand Rapids)

The weather service says the swimming risk was high Monday from beaches from Muskegon southward through Indiana and then northward through Illinois to Milwaukee.

The weather service says “Life threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.”

Waves as high as 7 feet were forecast for Cook County beaches and as high as 8 feet at beaches in Porter County, Illinois, and Van Buren County in Michigan.

