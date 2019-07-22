AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 13 cents to $2.81 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen about 13 cents from a week ago to about $2.81 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 9 cents less than a year ago.
The decline follows recent increases amid the summer travel season.
The state’s highest average was in the Detroit area at around $2.89. The lowest price was in the Traverse City area at roughly $2.67 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
