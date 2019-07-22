Saginaw – The Roman Catholic diocese in Saginaw has added names of priests credibly accused of abusing minors to its website.

The Saginaw diocese lists the names of accused priests on its website. (Photo: Screenshot)

The Diocese of Saginaw says The Capuchin Order provided names of eight priests, five of whom are dead, involved in ministry, but the allegations didn’t arise in the diocese.

A ninth priest added to the site wasn’t assigned to the diocese but a claim was made within it.

The diocese also announced criminal background checks for employees will be renewed every six years. Both workers and volunteers must get child protection training every three years.

More than 140 religious orders and Roman Catholic dioceses have released lists of credibly accused priests. Most were released or significantly updated since a Pennsylvania grand jury last summer detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/22/saginaw-diocese-adds-accused-priests-website/39792789/