Buy Photo Scott Golen of Dearborn looks at what's left Sunday of the tree that fell on his house, causing minor damage, on North Melborn near Sheridan. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

With DTE Energy reporting about 250,000 power outages as of early Monday morning, and Consumers Energy reporting 46,000 outages, more than 3 percent of Michiganians remain without power as the work week begins.

The week will get off to a much milder start than a week ago, when Michigan was approaching its hottest period of the year. Three weeks into July, Detroit's hottest month, its average high, 88.1 degrees, is nearly 5 degrees higher than the average high, 83.3

The high Monday is expected to reach only 78 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

High temps will range between 78 and 83 for the first half of the week before heating up Thursday to a high of 87. Highs will approach the 90 degree mark through next Sunday.

DTE says it has called in crews from states such as Georgia and New York, and hopes to have 80% of power outages restored by the end of business Monday. Everybody's power should be back by the end of the day Wednesday.

