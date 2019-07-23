DTE customers without power in the Metro Detroit area as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo: DTE Energy)

DTE Energy, electric provider for some 2.2 million households and businesses in southeast Michigan, still has some 91,000 of them without power as of Tuesday morning, as the stretch of mass power outages that began Friday night enters its fifth day.

The utility's timetable remains: all customers should be restored by the end of the day Wednesday. Some 600,000 households and businesses lost power.

DTE's goal was to have 80% restored by the end of the day Monday, and as of Tuesday morning, about 85% had been restored.

The company's Outage Map shows a high concentration of outages south of Interstate 696 and east of Interstate 275.

About 2,000 workers, 1,100 from DTE and about 900 from elsewhere, have been working staggered, 16-hour shifts since the storms hit. Most of the outages relate to tree-damaged power lines.

At a press conference Monday at headquarters in downtown Detroit, Heather Rivard, senior vice president of electric distribution for DTE, called the mass outages "unacceptable."

DTE will have two community vans, one in Oakland County, one in Wayne County, distributing water and ice starting at 10 a.m., at the Costco in Madison Heights, and the Kroger at John Daly and Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Those who have been without power for 120 hours or more "may" be eligible for a $25 reliability credit, DTE says. Those claims can be made through its website.

