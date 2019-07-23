Charlotte — Testimony is to continue for a seventh day Tuesday at a hearing to determine if former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon will stand trial for allegedly lying about her knowledge of allegations against convicted pedophile Larry Nassar.

Ex-Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon, center, listens during a preliminary hearing at the Eaton County Courthouse in Charlotte, June 11, 2019. (Photo: Cory Morse, AP)

Eaton County Judge Julie Reincke will decide if enough evidence exists to bind Simon over for trial on charges she lied to police about what she knew about Nassar, a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted more than 250 girls and young women under the guise of treatment.

Prosecutors allege Simon was informed in a 2014 meeting with Title IX coordinator Paulette Granberry-Russell that Nassar was the subject of a Title IX complaint, but lied about that knowledge in a 2018 interview with police. She is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in relation to the allegations.

The former MSU president has maintained she was informed that a sports doctor was under review in 2014, but didn’t know it was Nassar until 2016, when the media reported his name.

Reincke on June 11 said she reviewed documents indicating there's "probable cause" that Simon "knew what was going on" with the 2014 complaint filed against Nassar by Amanda Thomashow, who was the first to file a formal complaint regarding the sports doctor at MSU.

Thomashow alleged that Nassar had massaged her breast and labia during an appointment for a cheerleading injury. The university's investigation concluded with a “no finding” determination.

It later emerged that Nassar assaulted hundreds of young women similarly under the guide of medical treatment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/23/hearing-resume-case-against-ex-msu-president-lou-anna-simon/1799771001/