A 47-year-old Ypsilanti man scratched his $20 instant lotto ticket and realized he was $2 million richer.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket recently at the Valero gas station on the 7400 block of Rawsonville, north of Martz. He scratched it before leaving.

The man had played the Michigan Lottery's $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

"I was so shaky, after I saw what I'd won," the man told Lotto officials, according to a statement. "It was so surreal to be sitting there knowing (I'd) won $2 million."

Rather than take his payout over a number of years, the man will take a one-time, lump-sum $1.3 million.

The $2M Bonus game started in June and has paid out about $15 million in winnings. More than $59 million in winnings are yet to be won, including two more $2M prizes.

