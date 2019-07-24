Share This Story!
Body of missing teen recovered from lake near Ludington
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says a diver recovered the body of an 18-year-old about 300 yards from shore in water 18 feet deep Tuesday night
Body of missing teen recovered from lake near Ludington
Associated Press
Published 7:28 p.m. ET July 24, 2019
Ludington – A western Michigan sheriff says the body of a teenager has been recovered from Lake Michigan near Ludington.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says a diver recovered the body of 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy about 300 yards from shore in water 18 feet deep Tuesday night.
McCarthy had last been seen struggling in the water around 3 p.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office says an autopsy will be performed.
Baldwin Community Schools is making counselors available to students.
