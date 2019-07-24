A Mason County Sheriff’s Office boat searches the waters near the Lake Michigan beach house at Ludington State Park on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Ludington Daily News)

Ludington – A western Michigan sheriff says the body of a teenager has been recovered from Lake Michigan near Ludington.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says a diver recovered the body of 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy about 300 yards from shore in water 18 feet deep Tuesday night.

McCarthy had last been seen struggling in the water around 3 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy will be performed.

Baldwin Community Schools is making counselors available to students.

