Divisive, certainly, but not really modular: Court OKs house
Watson Township – The Michigan Supreme Court has ended a dispute over a house that was partly delivered by truck to a lakefront lot: The retirement home can stay.
Neighbors sued David and Helen Goyings, arguing they had violated a ban on modular or manufactured homes in the Timber Ridge Bay subdivision in Allegan County.
The house is 59% stick-built construction and 41% modular components. There’s a walkout basement, stone columns, garage and deck. The Goyingses chose builders that integrate modular components with traditional construction.
In a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court said Wednesday that no neighborhood covenants were broken. The court says “modular components don’t necessarily make a modular home.”
In dissent, justices Stephen Markman and Brian Zahra say the Goyings violated the rules and the house should come down.
