Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will co-chair the first jail task force meeting with Michigan Supreme Court chief justice Bridget McCormack. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — One week ahead of its deadline, Michigan's Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration will hold its first public meeting Wednesday morning at Wayne State University Law School.

The 21-member task force is chaired by Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, and includes Attorney General Dana Nessel, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, along with a wide range of activists, lawmakers and government officials.

"Roughly half of the people held in Michigan's jails on any given day have not been convicted of a crime and are constitutionally presumed innocent as they await trial," reads a portion of the opening paragraph of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order establishing the task force. "Little statewide data exist to account for who is booked into local jails, how long they stay, and why."

The task force's final report is due on Jan. 10 and it must dissolve 90 days after submission of the report. The group must meet six times, publicly, and was required to hold its first meeting by July 31.

The task force convenes as two of three of Michigan's largest counties, Wayne and Macomb, are either building a new jail (Wayne) or pushing for the funds to do so (Macomb).

"The elected leaders of this state have a strong interest in easing the burden on county budgets, taxpayers and citizens by ensuring jail beds are used in targeted ways that promote public safety and economic stability," a later portion of Whitmer's executive order reads.

One of the commission's charges is to expand jail alternatives. Wayne County has reduced jail head counts in recent years through increased use of tethering.

Wayne County's jail population has dwindled in recent years, as tethering via GPS has become a frequent alternative to incarceration, which costs taxpayers $123 per day per inmate.

In fiscal year 2017, the county jail's average daily population was 1,474. That year, an average of 690 people per day were monitored via tether rather than incarcerated. In 2014, the jail had an average of 2,200 inmates per day. So the population under monitoring by the Wayne County sheriff's office was the same years later, but fewer people are being physically jailed.

According to the Wayne County budget report for 2018-19, that shift "saved 237,250 jail bed days or $30 million savings to the General Fund."

Wayne County Jail currently has 2,951 adult beds, but is building a new facility some 671 beds smaller.

But according to the Detroit Justice Center, an advocacy group that says it seeks to transform the justice system, Wayne County Jail would have only 750 inmates if not for inmates unable to pay bail.

In its fact sheet on the new county jail, the group asked "what if Wayne County could renovate an existing jail (such as the Division III facility, which is in better shape than the others), likely for a small fraction of the price?"

The price tag of the new jail: $533 million, of which Wayne County will pay $380 million and Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures will pay $153 million, plus cost overruns.

Task force meetings are open to the public:

Wednesday: Task Force meeting 1: Detroit

9:30-11:30 a.m., Wayne State Law School, Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium, 471 W. Palmer, Detroit,

Aug. 23 Task Force meeting 2: Traverse City

Meeting: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.

Sept. 20 Task Force meeting 3: Grand Rapids

Meeting: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.

Oct. 18 Task Force meeting 4: Detroit

Meeting: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.

Nov. 19 Task Force meeting 5: Lansing

Meeting: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.

Jan. 9 Task Force meeting 6: Lansing

9:30-11 a.m., final report and recommendations released

