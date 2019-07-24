From left, Mark Sekelsky, 16; Trevor Gray, 15; Alexzander Miller, 15; Mikadyn Payne, 16; and Kyle Anger, 17, during their arraignment in District Court in Flint in 2017. Kyle Anger pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder after throwing a rock from an overpass in Vienna Township that caused the death of Kenneth White. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Special to Detroit News)

Flint — Four teens who pleaded guilty to throwing a rock from an expressway overpass in 2017 that caused the death of a 32-year-old man will be sentenced as adults.

Genesee Circuit Judge Joseph J. Farah on Tuesday ruled lawyers for Mark A. Sekelsky, 18,Trevor A. Gray, 16, Mikadyn M. Payne, 17, and Alexzander S. Mille, 17, have until Aug. 20 to withdraw their guilty pleas.

Kenneth White of Mt. Morris was riding in a van when a rock smashed through a van windshield on Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit.

Family and friends of Kenneth White, including his father Kenny White, front row center, attend the arraignment of five teens on Oct. 24, 2017, in 67th District Court in Flint. Kenneth White was killed after a rock was thrown from an overpass and struck him as he was riding in a vehicle in Vienna Township. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Detroit News)

Kyle Anger, who was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. He was not in court Tuesday.

In his ruling, Farah pointed to social media messages that included discussions by the teens about getting tear-drop tattoos after reports surfaced that White died.

