A 34-year-old U.S. Army Reserve soldier from Michigan died Monday in Virginia when a tree fell on him and two others were injured during a training exercise, the Army has announced.

Killed in the incident was Kevin Sullivan, 34, of Chesaning in Saginaw County.

Kevin Sullivan (Photo: U.S. Army)

During the exercise at Fort Pickett, Virginia, severe weather rolled through and knocked down a tree, the Army said, hitting Sullivan and two soldiers parked in an armored Humvee. This happened during a training event called Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise — Enhanced 19.

Sullivan, a chief warrant officer, is survived by his mother, father and sister, the Army said in a statement. Sullivan was a petroleum systems technician assigned to a detachment out of Livonia, according to the statement.

Sullivan deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and had joined the Army in June 2003.

The injured soldiers are also assigned to Livonia and were treated and released.

