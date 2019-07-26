Traverse City — A 53-year-old Traverse City man has been charged for taking a sans-pants stroll, Michigan State Police said Friday.

James Colson, who has a criminal record, has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting a police officer. Indecent exposure is a 1-year misdemeanor and resisting an officer is a 2-year felony.

Colson (Photo: Michigan State Police)

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday in 86th District Court in Traverse City. A judge ordered him held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for Tuesday, according to court records.

A preliminary examination has been scheduled for Aug. 13.

Officials said a trooper was on patrol at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 19 on Division Street in Traverse City when he saw a man, unclothed from the waist down, walking in the highway.

The man was stopping cars in the road and slamming his hands on the hoods of vehicles, police said.

Authorities said the trooper attempted to speak to the man, but he refused to follow commands and was verbally abusive.

After several attempts to get the man to comply, the trooper told him he was placing him under arrest.

The man attempted to flee, but the trooper subdued him. A Traverse City police officer arrived and helped the trooper handcuff the man, officials said.

Police later identified the man as Colson and transported him to a hospital to be evaluated. He was released and then charged.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident, according to police.

Colson has previous convictions for retail fraud, being drunk and disorderly, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with suspended license, according to court records.

