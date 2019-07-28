2nd boy dies after go-kart crash in St. Clair County
Kenockee Township, Mich. – Police say a second boy has died a few days after a go-kart crash in St. Clair County.
Sheriff Tim Donnellon says 9-year-old Jacques Houel of Croswell died Saturday. Renoir Houel-Vargo of Kenockee Township died immediately after the crash Thursday night. He was 13 years old.
The boys, who were related, were riding a go-kart when they were struck by a vehicle in Kenockee, about 45 miles northeast of Detroit. Investigators say the boys might have disregarded a stop sign.
The sheriff tells the Times Herald it was a “horrific accident for everyone involved.”
