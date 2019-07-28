Park Township, Michigan – A man who was struggling in high waves and strong current has drowned in Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

The sheriff’s department says the man was brought to shore after 4 p.m. Saturday in Park Township. He died despite quick life-saving efforts.

Authorities were working on his identification and reaching out to family.

A red flag was flying nearby at Holland State Park, a signal that beach conditions were risky at the time.

