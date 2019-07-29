Park Township – Planning to go to a Lake Michigan beach Monday? The National Weather Service says bathers should think about another day.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at beaches north of South Haven. Separately, swimming is discouraged south of South Haven. Waves could be 3 feet or higher.

Buy Photo Swimmers take to Lake Michigan in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore at Empire. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)

A 43-year-old man who was struggling in high waves and strong current Saturday drowned in Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. The sheriff’s department says Steven Davis of Holland Township was brought to shore after 4 p.m. in Park Township.

A red flag was flying nearby at Holland State Park, a signal that conditions were dangerous at the time.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says at least 27 people have drowned in Lake Michigan states this year.

