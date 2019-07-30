Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is slated to retire Aug. 31 after 45 years, school officials announced Tuesday.

Ex-Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon, center, listens during a preliminary hearing at the Eaton County Courthouse in Charlotte, Mich., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is flanked by defense attorneys, from left, J. Terrance Dillon, Mike Gutierrez and Mayer Morganroth. Simon is accused of lying to police about her knowledge of a 2014 incident involving Larry Nassar's abuse of a patient at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic. She faces two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to a peace officer. (Photo: Cory Morse,The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Under the terms of her retirement, Simon will hold the titles of president emeritus and faculty emeritus, the school said in a statement.

She will receive three annual payments for a total gross amount of $2.45 million as well as other benefits.

Simon, who originally joined MSU's faculty in 1974, served as president from 2005-18, when she resigned during the criminal sentencing of former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

She returned to a tenured faculty position and last fall took a voluntary unpaid leave of absence while facing criminal charges in Eaton County.

“Our campus community is continuing its healing, and the Board of Trustees feel the retirement of Dr. Simon is best for the university,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees, in a statement.

