Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is slated to retire Aug. 31 after 45 years, school officials announced Tuesday.
Under the terms of her retirement, Simon will hold the titles of president emeritus and faculty emeritus, the school said in a statement.
She will receive three annual payments for a total gross amount of $2.45 million as well as other benefits.
Simon, who originally joined MSU's faculty in 1974, served as president from 2005-18, when she resigned during the criminal sentencing of former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.
She returned to a tenured faculty position and last fall took a voluntary unpaid leave of absence while facing criminal charges in Eaton County.
“Our campus community is continuing its healing, and the Board of Trustees feel the retirement of Dr. Simon is best for the university,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees, in a statement.
