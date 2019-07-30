2 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver in west Michigan
Grand Rapids – Authorities say a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver in western Michigan has left two people dead.
The crash happened late Monday on northbound U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. State police say a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old woman was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle that was going in the correct direction.
State police say both drivers died. The man killed by the wrong-way car was identified by family as 29-year-old Carl Russo. His dog also died.
A portion of U.S. 131 was closed for several hours until it reopened early Tuesday. The crash is under investigation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/30/two-dead-crash-wrong-way-driver-west-michigan/39867625/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.