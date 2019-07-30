Grand Rapids – Authorities say a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver in western Michigan has left two people dead.

The crash happened late Monday on northbound U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. State police say a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old woman was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle that was going in the correct direction.

State police say both drivers died. The man killed by the wrong-way car was identified by family as 29-year-old Carl Russo. His dog also died.

A portion of U.S. 131 was closed for several hours until it reopened early Tuesday. The crash is under investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/07/30/two-dead-crash-wrong-way-driver-west-michigan/39867625/