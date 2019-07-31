Lansing – One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports that 29-year-old Sarah Conde was sentenced Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to child abuse. Additional child abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges were dropped in a deal with prosecutors.

In this undated booking file photo released by the Ingham County Jail shows Sarah Conde. Conde, 29, is one of two Michigan parents accused of child abuse has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. (Photo: AP, File)

She apologized and acknowledged that she had failed as a parent.

Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year. The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They have lost custody of the children.

Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde pleaded no contest to child abuse during his trial. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

