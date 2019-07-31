More than 200 workers who resurface and replace Michigan roadways began striking Wednesday in a contractor dispute over unfair labor practices and a new contract.

The workers, part of Operating Engineers 324 union, began the strike at 5 a.m. at 13 asphalt plants across Michigan, directing their action at Indiana-based Rieth-Riley Construction, according to union spokesman Dan McKernan.

Rieth-Riley is the only contractor among dozens that did not sign a recently negotiated contract with the union, McKernan said, and the company has been engaged in alleged unfair labor practices.

Resolving the strike is simple, McKernan said.

"We have to solve these unfair labor practices, (the company) needs to fix what they did to these employees, stop it in the future and get a new contract in place," McKernan said.

Officials from Rieth-Riley could not be immediately reached.

