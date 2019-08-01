Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the Detroit Economic Club on Wednesday, less than a week after 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls visited the Motor City for a two-night debate at the Fox Theatre.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally June 18, in Orlando, Fla. On Wednesday, the vice president will be speaking to members of the Detroit Economic Club. (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Pence will speak to the group at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in an afternoon address open to club members and guests.

The former Indiana governor has visited Michigan several times since President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign when the president won the state by a slim 10,000 vote margin.

Pence’s last visit to the state was in April when he spoke on Trump’s proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Detroit and Taylor.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trump's 2020 campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were in Detroit this week to tout the trade plan and Trump’s economic policy in general during the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

Some candidates during the debate Wednesday criticized Trump’s proposed trade agreement, calling it NAFTA 2.0.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/01/pence-address-detroit-economic-club-next-week/1886801001/