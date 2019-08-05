Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and 46 other Michigan counties will choose candidates for municipal offices and decide ballot issues in Tuesday's primary election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Citizens may register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day by appearing at your city or township clerk’s office and providing proof of residency, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

To find out if your community is holding an election and where to vote, go to Michigan.gov/Vote.

Stay with DetroitNews.com on Tuesday for election updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/05/metro-detroit-communities-hold-elections-tuesday-august-six/1925759001/