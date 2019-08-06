A Big Rapids man has been charged with possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

After receiving a tip in April 2017 about the material on a computer with an IP address connected with Jason Edward Straley's home, authorities executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices. A forensic examination recovered thousands of images from one of the devices, investigators said.

Tip in 2017 about material on a computer led authorities to the man's home. (Photo: File photo)

Straley was charged with using a computer to commit a crime, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and 10 felony counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Straley, 56, was arraigned last week by 77th District Court Magistrate Tom Lyons. Bond was set at $1 million bond.

A probable-cause conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 13. A preliminary exam follows at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/06/big-rapids-man-charged-possessing-distributing-child-sexually-abusive-material/1939493001/