Big Rapids man charged with possessing, distributing child sexually abusive material
A Big Rapids man has been charged with possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.
After receiving a tip in April 2017 about the material on a computer with an IP address connected with Jason Edward Straley's home, authorities executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices. A forensic examination recovered thousands of images from one of the devices, investigators said.
Straley was charged with using a computer to commit a crime, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and 10 felony counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.
“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.
Straley, 56, was arraigned last week by 77th District Court Magistrate Tom Lyons. Bond was set at $1 million bond.
A probable-cause conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 13. A preliminary exam follows at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.