A wrong-way driver on M-14 who crashed head-on into a family driving near Ann Arbor in May was intoxicated to levels more than 2.5 times the legal limit, toxicology reports show.

Samantha Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor had a blood alcohol content level of 0.207, according to medical examiner reports obtained by The Detroit News.

Howard Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the wrong-way crash; Moore and his son, Jerell, survived. (Photo: Twitter)

The three-vehicle crash occurred at 2 a.m. May 25 during Memorial Day weekend when the family of University of Wisconsin's men's assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was traveling to the area to visit relatives. Jennifer Moore, the coach's wife who died in the crash along with her 9-year-old daughter, was a Detroit native.

Michigan State Police reported Winchester was heading west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 when she struck the Moores' vehicle. Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the Moores' daughter, Jaidyn.

Michigan's legal limit is a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent. The state allows "super drunk" designations at 0.17 percent or more.

Jennifer Moore, who was driving their car and was not at fault, was taken off life support and died the afternoon of the crash. Moore and his son, Jerell, 13, were injured.

The assistant coach, 46, recently went into cardiac arrest at his Madison, Wisconsin-area home and has been receiving treatment at the hospital. He will be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility during his recovery.

Winchester, a University of Michigan graduate, worked at a country club in the area and was formerly at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor as a patient service assistant in the post-surgery area of the operating room.

