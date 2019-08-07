Houghton Lake — A Houghton Lake man allegedly headbutted a Michigan State Police trooper when he was being arrested Monday, officials said.

The 48-year-old suspect is also accused of breaking into a man's motel room and assaulting him with a knife.

He faces several charges, including first-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting/resisting a police officer.

First-degree home invasion is a 20-year felony, the assault charge is a four-year felony, destruction of police property is also a four-year felony, and assaulting a police officer is a felony punishable by at least two years in prison.

Officials said the man is lodged at the Roscommon County Jail awaiting to be arraigned on the charges.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Way North Motel & Cabins on West Houghton Lake Drive near Victory Road in Houghton Lake to investigate a home invasion in progress. Houghton Lake is about 200 miles northwest of Detroit.

The victim who called police told troopers that another person staying at the motel kicked down his motel room door, entered and then assaulted him with a knife, officials said.

After speaking to the victim and witnesses, troopers arrested the suspect.

As they were taking the man into custody, he headbutted a trooper and injured him, officials said.

A struggle ensued as troopers attempted to place him into a patrol vehicle, they said. During the struggle, the suspect's nose was injured and the vehicle was damaged.

Once the suspect was inside the vehicle, he spat on the troopers and then tried to kick out one of the vehicle's windows, according to police.

He was taken to the county jail where he assaulted corrections officers when his restraints were removed during the booking process, according to authorities. Troopers assisted corrections officers in subduing the man and he was placed in a cell.

