John Sancrant's wife thought something was wrong after he began yelling July 27.

But the Newport man was just excited to learn he'd won the day's Fantasy 5 $100,000 jackpot, his second lottery win of the year.

John Sancrant of Newport is photographed with a check for $100,000 after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 draw. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

“I was checking my ticket that night after the drawing,” said Sancrant. “I just couldn’t believe it... .”

Sancrant said he plans to do home renovations with his winnings.

The winning ticket came from the Frenchtown Cheers Party Store in Monroe County. On April 28, Sancrant split a $123,177 Fantasy 5 jackpot with two other winners, receiving $41,059.

The Fantasy 5 is a lottery game sold by the Michigan Lottery where someone pays $1 and selects five numbers from one to 39. A player that matches all five numbers drawn by the lottery the night they purchased the ticket is eligible to win a jackpot that starts at $100,000.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the lottery provided more than $941.3 million for public schools, through its contributions to the state School Aid Fund.

