Flint — Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to get underway Thursday in a Genesee County courtroom in the rape trial of former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Mateen Cleaves. (Photo: Mark Felix / The Flint Journal)

Cleaves, 41, is on trial on charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges carry up to 15 years in prison.

A Mount Morris woman who was in her mid-20s alleges Cleaves raped her in a Flint-area motel in September 2015. Cleaves and the woman allegedly met hours before at a charity golf outing.

Cleaves has denied the rape allegations.

The Detroit News does not typically identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted.

At a December 2016 preliminary examination hearing, the woman said she had gone to a gathering at a bar with Cleaves at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, where the charity golf event was held.

She said she and Cleaves stopped at a gas station and that she fell asleep before waking up at the room at the motel with Cleaves. She said he began kissing her and that she told Cleaves he was a married man and that she had a boyfriend, but things still progressed.

The woman said she told Cleaves she “wanted to go home” when she first got into the motel room with him. She did admit she kissed him even after saying that.

She said she didn’t want to be “rude” to Cleaves, a celebrity donor to her employer because she didn’t want her rejection of his advances to affect her job.

Cleaves' attorney, Frank Manley, said the woman made “inconsistent statements” about her encounter with Cleaves and called it a case of “he said-she said.”

In December 2016, Genesee District Court Judge M. Cathy Dodd, now retired, dismissed all charges against Cleaves, saying "there are a number of factors that led (her) to believe something else was going on" between Cleaves and the woman.

But Cleaves was ordered in 2017 to stand trial after now-retired Genesee Circuit Court Judge Archie Hayman ruled that Dowd "did abuse her discretion of power" in dismissing the case against Cleaves.

Last year, the Michigan Supreme Court refused to review Hayman's decision to reinstate the charges against Cleaves.

Cleaves, a Flint native, helped lead MSU to a men's basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams after college, including the Pistons.

