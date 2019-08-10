An Armada man who works as a school custodian was arraigned Friday on after saying he should go to a Walmart with an assault rifle and rounds of ammunition, police said.

Paul Norgiel, 52, from Armada was charged with making a terrorist threat, a 20-year felony. He was video arraigned at 42-1 District Court in Romeo, Michigan.

His bond was set at $10,000 and his weapons will remain with Michigan State Police through the court process, officials said.

State police warn that "making any type of threats, even if it’s a 'joke,' is a crime and will be investigated." (Photo: Michigan State Police)

State police said their North troopers responded to the 23000 block of Armada Center Road in Armada Township for a report of a terrorist threat.

A witness told investigators he was talking with the 52-year-old when the man said "he was bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds," investigators wrote on Twitter. "The witness has prior knowledge of the suspect owning firearms and took it as a threat."

Norgiel was arrested by troopers Thursday for threatening violence.

The comment came following the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso last week that killed at least 22 people.

State police warn that "making any type of threats, even if it’s a 'joke,' is a crime and will be investigated."

"There are no jokes," MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said. "If we receive any information about someone making a threat we will investigate and seek prosecution. We are continuing to ask the public to contact law enforcement if they hear it see something suspicious."

Troopers interviewed the suspect and seized a semi-automatic long gun as well as a pistol from his home, according to the statement.

Please remember if you see something , say something. We will investigate every tip and you can remain anonymous.

