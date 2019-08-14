President Donald Trump has nominated Michigan’s former House Speaker Tom Leonard to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News file)

President Donald Trump has nominated Michigan’s former House Speaker Tom Leonard to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Leonard, a former assistant attorney general and assistant prosecutor, was announced Wednesday afternoon as a nominee for the position. The position will require Senate confirmation.

In a statement, the DeWitt Republican said the nomination was an "incredible honor."

"Since becoming a prosecutor in Genesee County, my heart has been to work with law enforcement to keep our citizens safe," Leonard said. "I look forward to working with the White House and the Senate as we work through the confirmation process."

The Western District has been lacking a Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney since early 2017.

Andrew Birge has served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan since the day Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, when Democratic U.S. Attorney Pat Miles resigned from the office. Birge first served as acting U.S. attorney and then in November 2017 was appointed interim U.S. attorney by then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In March 2018, the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids named him U.S. attorney.

A former Genesee County assistant prosecutor and assistant attorney general, Leonard served in the state House from 2012 to 2018, with his last two years spent as speaker. Leonard served in the special crimes division while working in Genesee County and practiced civil defense for the Michigan Department of Corrections under Republican former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox.

Leonard formed a consulting firm after departing the Legislature at the end of 2018 called MiStrategies LLC and named Quicken Loans as his first client.

Leonard ran an unsuccessful campaign to become Michigan’s attorney general in 2018, losing to Plymouth Democrat Dana Nessel. They tussled over issues from the future of Enbridge's Line 5 running under the Straits of Mackinac to the potential enforcement of state abortion laws.

The DeWitt Republican had promised to be a “rule of law” attorney general who would tackle mental health issues, elder abuse and government transparency complaints.

Miles also made a bid for the Democratic nomination for Michigan attorney general, but lost the party’s endorsement to Nessel.

