Sault Ste. Marie — Ten people who entered the country illegally were arrested by Border Patrol agents in Munising, in the state's Upper Peninsula, officials said.

Agents who are assigned to the border patrol's Sault Ste. Marie station Monday stopped a vehicle that led to the arrests, according to a statement issued by Andrew Halonen, the station's acting patrol agent in charge.

The group of 10 were in a white Chevrolet van and all admitted to being in the United States illegally and not having any documents allowing them to be in the country, he said.

During processing, four of the individuals were identified as people who had been removed from the country previously.

One of them, Jose Bernal-Medeles, a Mexican national, had been formally removed from the U.S. in 2001, 2007 and 2015, officials said. In addition, he was convicted of narcotics charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Bernal and three other people were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are being held pending the reinstatement of the order for their removal from the country. The other six will be held pending removal proceedings.

