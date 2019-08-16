Imlay City — An Oakland County woman has been arrested for suspected drunken driving with her two young children in the car after crashing into a ditch, officials said.

Lapeer County sheriff's deputies received a 911 call from neighboring St. Clair County at about 1:47 a.m. Wednesday about a woman suspected of driving drunk, Undersheriff Jeremy Howe said Friday.

He said the woman is a 40-year-old resident of Oxford in Oakland County. Her two daughters, ages 10 and 7, were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and her 7-year-old were taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the 10-year-old, was transferred from McLaren to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Howe said she was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The 7-year-old was treated and released into the custody of her father, he said. Deputies contacted Child Protective Services about the incident.

Charges are pending while investigators wait for toxicology results. However, Howe said deputies found evidence of intoxicants at the scene.

Authorities said the woman stopped at a gas station in the Capac area for directions to Bad Axe. She got back in her gray, 2009 Pontiac G6 and headed west on Interstate 69, according to authorities. A person at the gas station called 911 to report the woman was drunk.

Howe said she exited the freeway at M-53 in Imlay City and a Lapeer County sheriff's deputy was in the area. He spotted the vehicle and turned on his car's lights and siren, but the driver accelerated, he said.

As they traveled through Imlay City, the deputy saw two young children in the vehicle and terminated his pursuit, according to the undersheriff. The driver continued north on M-53 at a high rate of speed.

Howe said the deputy continued along the same route at the posted speed limit. A couple of miles later, the deputy saw the top of the gray Pontiac in a ditch at the intersection of M-53 and Bowers.

He found all three occupants were still inside and called paramedics, according to police.

